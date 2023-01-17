New York court orders mediation for Bangladesh Bank cyber-heist case

The New York Supreme Court has ordered mediation of Bangladesh’s case against Filipino Rizal Commercial Banking Corp or RCBC and other defendants over the 2016 cyber-heist of the country’s central bank.

The court passed the order on Jan 13, rejecting pleas by the RCBC and six others for the dismissal of the case, Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said after getting a copy of the order.

The defendants have been given 20 working days for the mediation, ordering them to report back within Feb 2.

Cozen O’Connor, the US law firm appointed by Bangladesh Bank, will review the order for mediation, Mezbaul said.

The lawsuit was connected to the Bangladesh Bank’s long-running efforts to recover part of the $81 million stolen by hackers.

The funds flowed through the Philippine financial system before disappearing in local casinos, where they were used to buy gaming chips that were played in junket rooms.