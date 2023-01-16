India rupee, bond yields to move in narrow range, with focus on Fed

The Indian rupee and government bond yields are likely to take cues from the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Dec 14, one of a host of high-profile, potentially market-moving economic events in the week.

The rupee finished last week 1.2% lower at 82.27 per dollar, tumbling swiftly from trading in the 81-handle initially.

Traders expect the currency to move in the 82.20-82.70 range for the week, until the Fed's decision on Wednesday during US hours, where a 50 basis point (bps) hike is widely anticipated.

The rupee has struggled to gain –– despite a host of positive factors such as a domestic hawkish monetary policy, lower oil prices and a slump in the greenback –– due to corporate dollar outflows and as premiums crashed to over a decade low.