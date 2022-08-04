Bangladesh to buy 60,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh will buy the 60,000kg of fertiliser for more than Tk 3 billion at $0.56 per kg in either case.

The government raised the prices of urea fertiliser by Tk 6 to Tk 22 per kg considering the price of urea fertiliser in the international market to be Tk 81 per kg.

The government will still have to pay a subsidy of Tk 59 per kg even after the latest price hike, the Ministry of Agriculture said earlier this week.