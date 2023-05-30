US debt deal welcomed by investors, though risks loom

Global investors are gaming out how a tentative deal to raise the United States debt ceiling could ripple through markets, as lawmakers strive to pass the agreement through Congress before a June 5 deadline.

A deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit announced by the White House and House Republicans late Saturday would avert a catastrophic US default and boost overall appetite for risk, while also buoying some of the sectors that have been left behind in this year's tech-led equity rally, such as cyclical stocks and small caps, investors said.

The initial reaction was positive. Wall Street futures rose, with S&P 500 e-minis up 0.3% and Nasdaq e-minis up 0.5% . US Treasury note futures were up around 0.2% in a sign that US Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, will fall when bond trading resumes. US markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

US five-year credit default swaps narrowed, meaning that the cost of insuring against exposure to a US debt default fell. The US dollar index was steady at 104.26 .

But some investors are wary that proposed spending cuts could weigh on US growth. At the same time, a negotiation process that barely 00avoided a default threatens to undermine the US standing with credit ratings agencies.

“While the White House's debt ceiling agreement is great news, the US government still has a cash flow problem and time is of the essence to finalize the agreements,” said Bob Stark, global head of market strategy at treasury and financial management firm Kyriba. “The debt ceiling agreement is only the first step in saving the government from the brink of illiquidity.”

The deal suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025 in exchange for caps on spending and cuts in government programs. Narrow margins in the House of Representatives and Senate mean that moderates from both sides will have to support the bill.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday set a deadline for raising the federal debt limit, saying the government would default if Congress does not increase the debt ceiling by June 5.

Spending freezes will force the economy to function more on its own than it has had to do for several years, said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

"That’s going to be an adjustment process, especially this shrinking in real spending," he said. "It's more of an economic situation than a market situation."