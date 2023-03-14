EU converges on principles of new debt rules, no deal yet on details

European Union finance ministers are converging on broad principles of a reform of Europe's fiscal rules to make them fit better with post-pandemic economic realities, but crucial details remain to be negotiated, a document showed.

Draft conclusions of a meeting of the EU's 27 finance ministers on Tuesday showed EU countries support much of the European Commission's proposal presented last November, but its practical implementation is still a challenge.

Under the proposal, the EU's existing limit of 3% of GDP for budget deficits and 60% of GDP for debt would stay unchanged.

Governments with higher debt would negotiate with the Commission individual debt reduction paths linked to reforms and investments, departing from a one-size-fits-all rule of annual debt cuts of 1/20th of the excess above 60% of GDP.