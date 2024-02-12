UK employers plan smaller pay rises for 2024: CIPD

British employers plan smaller pay rises over the coming year than they did three months ago, the first such drop in nearly four years, reflecting less willingness to tolerate higher labour costs, a major survey showed on Monday.

The figures are likely to increase the confidence among Bank of England policymakers that domestic inflation pressures are easing following recent sharp falls in energy prices, paving the way for lower interest rates later this year.

British employers expect to raise basic pay by an average of 4% over the next 12 months, down from an expected rise of 5% through 2023 and in late 2022, according to a survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

This is the first fall since early 2020 when Britain was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.