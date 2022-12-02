World Bank chief says poorest countries owe $62bn on bilateral debt

Malpass also said he was concerned about a buildup of debt in advanced economies such as the United States, because this is drawing more capital away from developing countries.

"And so as the interest rates go up, the debt service goes up for the advanced economies, and that requires a big amount of capital from the world."

CHINA MEETING

Malpass said that he would join a meeting in China next week with heads of other international institutions and Chinese authorities to discuss the country's approach to debt relief for poorer countries, COVID-19 policies, property sector turmoil and other economic issues.

"China's one of the big creditors, so...it's very important that China engage on this issue and think about where it sees the world going and be responsive to work with what needs to be done to achieve sustainability for the countries."

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva also will participate in the meeting, which will focus heavily on debt treatments. Among the participants will be officials from China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, two of the country's major bilateral lenders.