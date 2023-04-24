Return to pandemic hunger levels could signal economic fragility in US

Such post-COVID demand for free food is “not a good signal” for the economy “and perhaps an indicator of an impending recession,” said John Lowrey, a business professor at Northeastern University whose research focuses on food bank management and public health.

“The fact that we have a lot of first time users who are no longer concerned about the stigma of going to a food pantry – and actually see value in it because they can no longer afford retail food – is a reasonable proxy for the health of the economy and consumers,” Lowrey said.

Craig Gundersen, a Baylor University economics professor who is a prominent researcher for Feeding America, said that food banks experiencing spikes above COVID levels are outliers. It is not surprising, he said, to see an increase in demand this year because the government provided so much assistance during the pandemic emergency. He also noted that SNAP benefits, adjusted upward following a mandated review in 2021, remain higher now than they were four years ago.

“We had the stimulus checks, for a long time people didn’t have to pay their rents and unemployment benefits were higher than wages,” said Gundersen.

Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which serves 25 counties astride the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, said COVID emergency assistance masked underlying economic realities. According to the latest available figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has outpaced wage gains since March 2020.

“What’s happening now reveals the scope, scale and pervasiveness of food insecurity in this country and the effects of inequality, not just more recently from inflation, but the inability of wages to keep up with the cost of living,” McKee said.

'UNCHARTED TERRITORY'

A complicating factor: the issue of government food assistance has become entangled in the debate among lawmakers about whether to raise the country’s borrowing limit.

Republicans in Congress have proposed limiting food assistance as part of a package of measures to combat what US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said was President Joe Biden’s “reckless spending.”

President Biden has slammed the Republican proposal and argued it would harm low-income Americans. Anti-hunger advocates said that policies that make it more difficult for people to access SNAP could put further strain on food banks and other emergency food providers.

The SNAP government program is by far the largest method of feeding the hungry in the United States. Food banks and pantries account for about a tenth as many meals distributed, but they are still the second-largest provider and therefore serve as a critical part of the social safety net.

As temporary COVID-era supplements to SNAP have ceased, food banks from Georgia to Colorado to Virginia say demand for their services has grown.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which operates in 20 counties, reported a roughly 45% increase in household pantry visits in the first three months of this year, compared to last year – from about 270,000 to about 390,000.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” said the charity’s spokesman Mike Hochron. “Household budgets are tight and more people than ever are turning to the emergency system to stave off hunger.”

Houston Food Bank Chief Executive Brian Greene, who has worked in the industry since 1988, said it is difficult to make comparisons over time because demand has historically outstripped supply. He said the Houston Food Bank, the nation’s largest by volume, is distributing less food this year than last but that is because cash and food donations are down.

“If we had as much food as we had during the pandemic, we would distribute it,” he said.

Pantries supplied by the Blue Ridge food bank in Virginia also reported recent spikes. In April 2021, the Dulles South Food Pantry served 109 families a week. In April of last year, it helped 147. This month, the figure is 183 families a week.

The Highland Food Pantry in Winchester, Virginia, said it served about 90 families a week during the pandemic. This month, it’s serving about 135. Among the new clients is Haywood Newman, a 47-year-old handyman, who made it through COVID without assistance but says he’s struggling now.

“You’ve got to pay your water, trash, electric, car and rent – those companies aren’t going to help you out,” Newman said.