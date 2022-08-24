PetroBangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron to boost output

PetroBangla, the state-run oil, gas and mineral resources company, has opened talks on leasing out two more gas fields to US-based energy corporation Chevron in a bid to increase gas extraction in the country amid a global energy crisis.

A senior PetroBangla official, on condition of anonymity, said they were considering contracting Chevron for the Rashidpur Gas Field and the onshore Block 11.

"We have informed Chevron about Rashidpur and asked them to submit a complete bid. And, in the case of Block 11, we asked them to start making preparations."

Discovered in 1960, Rashidpur is one of the largest gas fields in Bangladesh. Onshore Block 11 is still under exploration.

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company, or BAPEX, signed an agreement with Japan's Mitsui Oil Exploration Company, MOECO, in November 2020 to jointly explore blocks 8 and 11.