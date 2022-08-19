Dollar hits 1-month high as Fed officials talk up rate hikes

The dollar is "smartly higher" with central bank officials "all making clear the Fed still has work to do raising rates," even as they differed on by how much, Ray Attrill, the head of currency strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a client note.

"It's hard to pin European currency weakness on specific news, albeit the case for more weakness on relative (global) economic grounds has been blindingly obvious for weeks."

The euro is on course to decline 1.71% since last Friday, which would be its worst week since Jul 8. Sterling is set for a 1.80% drop, its biggest weekly tumble since May 6.

European currencies failed to get a lift from renewed inflation fears putting pressure regional central banks to keep tightening policy, instead worrying about risks of recession.

European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel fueled inflation worries overnight by saying consumer prices could still accelerate in the short term. British price growth hit double digits on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, despite the Fed chorus on the need for higher rates, the odds of another supersized 75 basis point hike next month have receded to 40% in money markets. FEDWATCH