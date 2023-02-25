    বাংলা

    IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option

    IMF said differentiating is necessary between central bank digital currencies backed by the state and stable coins, and crypto assets that are privately issued

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Feb 2023, 06:04 AM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2023, 06:04 AM

    There are some disagreements over restructuring debt for distressed economies, the chief of the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, adding that banning private cryptocurrencies should be an option.

    India's G20 presidency comes at a time when its South Asian neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are seeking urgent IMF funds due to an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

    China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, urged G20 nations on Friday to conduct a fair, objective and in-depth analysis of the causes of global debt issues as clamour grows for lenders to take a large haircut, or accept losses, on loans.

    "On debt restructuring, while there are still some disagreements, we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable with consideration of all public and private creditors," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after the roundtable she co-chaired with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    "We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries."

    Apart from restructuring debt, regulating cryptocurrencies is another priority area for India, which Georgieva agreed with.

    "We have to differentiate between central bank digital currencies that are backed by the state and stable coins, and crypto assets that are privately issued," Georgieva said.

    "There has to be very strong push for regulation... if regulation fails, if you're slow to do it, then we should not take off the table banning those assets, because they may create financial stability risk."

    RELATED STORIES
    World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington, US, Apr 11, 2019.
    WB promises 'concessionality' in debt restructuring
    The World Bank will ‘provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment’ for distressed economies as possible, its president told a meeting with the IMF
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023. REUTERS
    Pakistan will unwillingly accept IMF conditions: PM
    Pakistan has already taken a string of measures, including adopting a market-based exchange rate; a hike in fuel and power tariffs; the withdrawal of subsidies, and more taxation
    Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard, speaks during the Women In The World Summit in the Manhattan borough of New York April 8, 2016.
    US nominee for WB wins positive reviews at G20
    India's finance ministry has not commented on the nomination of Banga, but an official says the government is expected to support him
    US dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, Feb 14, 2022.
    One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled
    There are many reasons why king dollar reigned supreme in the past year and one is its status as the ultimate safe haven at times of uncertainty

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher