Metal worker, football coach, honey salesman: three jobs to beat Argentina's 100% inflation

Argentinians are battling through a painful economic crisis with annual inflation at 102.5% and expected to climb further, strict capital controls warping the peso's value, and tumbling foreign currency reserves raising fears about future defaults.

Poverty, which edged down due to state support during the COVID-19 pandemic, shot back up to 39.2% in the second half of last year from 36.5% in the first half, the government said on Thursday, as inflation eroded the purchasing power of wages.

"The thing is that increases in working people's incomes have been lower than the inflation of the overall basic food basket," said Martín González Rozada, an economist and professor of econometrics at the Universidad Di Tella.

He added that poverty was likely even higher than 40% in the early part of this year and pointed out that around half of the country's children lived in poor households.

Government handouts and subsidies have kept down levels of extreme poverty, but that may come under pressure as the state tries to overturn a deep fiscal deficit and reduce spending as dollars are scarce and a drought has hit the key farming sector.