India aims for $17bn cut in food, fertiliser subsidies in 2023/24: sources

The finance ministry declined to comment, while the food and fertiliser ministries did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

A large part of the savings will come from the end of a COVID-19 era free food scheme, which will be replaced with a lower-spending programme, the first two officials said.

That will effectively halve the free rations available to the poor in a year with a series of state elections, while general elections loom in 2024.

The government is eager to tame its fiscal deficit, which is targeted at 6.4% of GDP for the current fiscal year.

That is far above the average of 4% to 4.5% over the past decade, excluding the pandemic years when spending surged and the ratio peaked at 9.3%.

The government plans to shave at least half a percentage point from the ratio in 2023/24, the first two officials said.

The subsidy numbers will be announced on Feb 1, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 2023/24 federal budget in parliament.

The three officials said the latest subsidies estimates for 2023/24 may be adjusted when a final round of discussions takes place, by mid-January.

The reduction in fertiliser subsidies is also driven by expectations of lower crude oil prices and the government's revised gas procurement policy for fertiliser companies, which came into effect earlier this month, two of the officials said.