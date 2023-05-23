Rupee likely to remain under pressure on higher US yields

The Indian rupee, hovering at the lowest level in nearly three months, is unlikely to see much relief following a further rise in US yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.84-82.85 to the US dollar, compared with 82.8275 in the previous session. The local currency has declined in seven of the last eight sessions.

On the one hand, USD/INR is at a level where "it would seem" there is limited upside, and on the other hand, "there is little doubt" where the broader direction lies, a trader said.

The 82.95-83.00 level is now "all-important" for USD/INR, the trader said, adding that whether the pair will move above that level will depend on the Reserve Bank of India and to an extent on the forward premiums.