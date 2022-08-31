How could Europe cap surging energy prices?

Here's why Europe is considering energy market reforms, and what they could entail.

WHY IS THE ELECTRICITY PRICE LINKED TO GAS?

In the EU energy system, the wholesale electricity price is set by the last power plant needed to meet overall demand.

Wind farms, nuclear, coal and gas plants and all other generators bid into the power market, with the cheapest sources coming in first, followed by pricier sources like gas. Gas plants often set the price in this system.

The idea is that because all generators sell their power at the same price, the cheaper renewables generators end up with a bigger profit margin - a stimulus that incentivises more investment in the renewable generation Europe needs to reach climate change goals.

But countries including Spain have said the system is unfair, as it results in cheap renewable energy being sold to consumers for the same price as costlier fossil fuel-based power.

Gas prices have soared as Russia has cut the volumes it sends to Europe. Gas prices are determined by global competition for the fuel, and European buyers are competing with firms in other countries to snap up non-Russian gas.

The effect has been to drive up the price of producing power from gas in Europe, resulting in higher overall power prices.

"The current market design offers Russia, for example, a virtual field of action for destructive market manipulation," Nina Scheer, parliamentary energy spokeswoman of the Social Democrats, the leading party in the Berlin coalition, wrote in the Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday.

Other factors boosting power prices include problems with French nuclear plants and severe drought in Europe that hampered hydropower output and affected coal deliveries.

Germany's benchmark power contract for 2023 on Monday hit 1,050 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), 14 times the level a year ago.

HOW COULD THE EU CHANGE ENERGY PRICES?

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the EU needed to decouple the price of gas and power, without giving further details.