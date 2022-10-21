Indian exporters hold off dollar sales eyeing better returns, hurting rupee

Indian exporters are holding back on dollar sales on hopes of a further slide in the rupee, eyeing a windfall as the local currency plumbs record lows this year.

The rupee breached the 83 per dollar mark in a dramatic fashion on Wednesday, once the Reserve Bank of India stopped protecting it at 82.40 levels.

It hit a record low the next day and is expected to decline further to about 84.50 by the end of this year.

Brokerages and bankers alike said they are advising their exporter clients to either hedge less or not at all, as predicting rupee's eventual normal range has become difficult, while the only certainty was that it would decline.

"We are advising exporters to hedge only partially, about 15%-20% of their exposure," down from anything between 40%-60% during normal times, a treasury sales executive at a large private bank said.