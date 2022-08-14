Bangladesh Bank caps difference between dollar buying and selling rates at Tk 1

Bangladesh Bank increased surveillance over the open market along with the banks in an effort to stay on top of the spiking dollar exchange rate. It has punished errant bankers and merchants, but the crackdown seems to have no effect on the market, at least for now, as the price of the greenback continued to rise in the open market.

The clampdown has stoked fears among unlicenced traders. The dollar shortage put an unofficial limit on the size of transactions by the authorised companies and banks.

Despite the ongoing efforts, the dollar’s price has risen in the span of a few days. In May, it was sold at Tk 102 before falling to Tk 98-99 and settling for some time.

But show-cause notices to dozens of money exchange companies and cases against at least 11 others stirred up the open market.

The Bangladesh Bank also ordered the removal of chiefs of treasury departments of five local and one foreign bank for “making extra profit in treasury operations”.