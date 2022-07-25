Bangladesh's money changers turn away customers as dollar supply remains limited

Money changers in Dhaka are eager for a greater supply of dollars as the exchange rate of the currency shot up to a record high of Tk 105.30 amid steep demand. Some customers have left the outlets empty-handed as the supply of the greenback remains limited.

The exchange rate had previously surpassed previous records in May, when the rate was Tk 102 per dollar in local markets. In the following months, the price of a dollar somewhat steadied and hovered around Tk 97 to Tk 98 due to an increased supply of foreign banknotes.

But, it only took a week for the currency to blow past all previous records. Traders at money changers in the capital said that they are now facing a shortage of dollars. Some say they had expected a more stable supply as Hajj pilgrims were making their way home.

Palash Mahmud, a sales representative of the Neutral Money Exchange at Purana Paltan, said they sold the dollar at Tk 105.1-105.2 on Monday morning and had previously bought the currency at a maximum price of Tk 104.5.

Palash said people who return from Hajj sell their unused dollar notes to the money changers, boosting supply, but this has not been happening this year.

“Few are coming to us to sell dollars,” he said.