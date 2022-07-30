    বাংলা

    Britain to keep coal-fired power plants open this winter

    The measure, which will be effective from Oct 1 to Mar 31, comes as countries across Europe make winter contingency plans after Russia reduced natural gas flows

    Reuters
    Published : 29 July 2022, 06:05 PM
    Updated : 29 July 2022, 06:05 PM

    The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said on Friday it has been directed by the government to temporarily relax permitting conditions for coal-fired power stations in England during the winter period.

    "The direction is to...address energy security issues if they arise, whilst aiming to limit unnecessary pollution," it said in a statement.

    The measure, which will be effective from Oct 1 to Mar 31, comes as countries across Europe make winter contingency plans after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stop.

    Many European leaders have expressed a belief that Moscow's actions are a reaction to Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

    Britain's National Grid said on Thursday there could be periods where electricity supply is tight this winter but that it expects to be able to meet demand.

    Gas-fired power plants were responsible for more than 40% of Britain's electricity production last year while the fuel is also used to heat around 80% of British homes.

    Operators of coal plants, such as Drax and EDF, have been running down coal stocks and preparing for the closure. The government remains committed to a longer-term plan to close all of the country’s coal-fired power plants by October 2024 to help it to hit climate targets.

    Separately, the government said that it will allow electricity generation sites in the UK, which have been given a limited life derogation (LLD), to operate until 30 September 2024, to address energy security issues if they arise.

    RELATED STORIES
    PM adviser Salman says govt austerity measures, BB’s control paying off
    Slight relief as July import cost down to $6bn: Salman
    Importers opened LCs worth $92.23 billion, or $7.68 billion average per month, 37.59 percent more than the previous fiscal year
    Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July
    Sri Lanka inflation jumps to 60.8% in July
    The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index was led by a 90.9% climb in food inflation
    Some Asia economies may need rapid rate hikes to cool inflation: IMF
    Some Asia economies must hike rates to cool inflation: IMF
    Price increases are exceeding central bank targets due to a global surge in food and fuel costs, according to a senior official
    The US economy is shrinking. The Fed's rate hikes may have only just begun to bite
    The US economy is shrinking
    Consumer spending, accounting for roughly two-thirds of the US economy, slowed to a 1% annualised growth rate in the second quarter

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher