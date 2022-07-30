Britain to keep coal-fired power plants open this winter

"The direction is to...address energy security issues if they arise, whilst aiming to limit unnecessary pollution," it said in a statement.

The measure, which will be effective from Oct 1 to Mar 31, comes as countries across Europe make winter contingency plans after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stop.

Many European leaders have expressed a belief that Moscow's actions are a reaction to Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Britain's National Grid said on Thursday there could be periods where electricity supply is tight this winter but that it expects to be able to meet demand.