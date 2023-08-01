Pound's mini-budget dip made UK's Brexit bill dearer

Sterling's drop at the time of former Prime Minister Liz Truss's failed budget plans meant the British taxpayer stumped up tens of millions of pounds extra to fund Brexit divorce bill payments to the European Union, paid in euros, new figures show.

In its annual report published last month, Britain's finance ministry booked a 91 million-pound ($118 million) loss on currency movements related to payments to the EU under the terms of the Brexit settlement during the 2022/23 financial year.

In previous years, the Treasury's "reportable losses" have ranged between zero and a few million pounds.

About half of the 91 million-pound loss stemmed from a payment to the EU on Sept. 30, 2022, - a week after the announcement of Truss's tax-cutting "Growth Plan" - according to a Reuters analysis.