No easy fix for China as economy slows more than expected

An unexpectedly weak run of Chinese economic data this month has raised the heat on policymakers to deliver more stimulus measures, but it also shows the limited effect more monetary easing and infrastructure spending can have.

Signs of weakness are emerging from across the economy: exports fell; inflation slowed; new bank lending tumbled. And all despite the authorities bucking the global trend so far this year and deploying monetary and fiscal easing this year.

Analysts say the weak data may increase pressure on policymakers to deliver even more stimulus - JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts said in research notes on Friday they expected a 25 basis point rate cut in coming weeks.

But the latest figures also suggest that the stimulus would not have the desired impact as long as domestic and external demand remain subdued, especially as China pursues a policy of eradicating COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as they occur.

"Much weaker than expected credit growth ... underlines the difficulties policymakers are facing stimulating growth while activity is suppressed by zero-COVID," said Mark Williams, chief Asia Economist at Capital Economics.

China is on track to miss its annual growth target of around 5.5% - the latest Reuters poll forecast 2022 growth at 3.2%.

Exports fell unexpectedly in October for the first time since May 2020. Chinese manufacturers, which dominate global trade, had already failed to get the typical pre-Christmas surge during the summer. Now, the usual year-end shipment surge that comes as overseas clients front-load orders before the Lunar New Year break in January-February is also in doubt.