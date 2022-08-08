After 45 months, first batch of Bangladeshi workers is set to leave for Malaysia

After a long negotiation with the Bangladesh government amid the worker shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic, Malaysia decided to bring in workers from Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia in December last year to send workers.

During the visit of Malaysian Human Resource Minister M Saravanan in June, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said the migrant workers would go to Malaysia by next June. But that did not happen.

According to the MoU, Malaysia would take in 500,000 workers in five years, the minister said. “They are supposed to take in 200,000 workers this year, but it seems all 500,000 workers will go this year.”