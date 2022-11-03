Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms

The BoE increased Bank Rate to 3% from 2.25% even as it said Britain's economy might not grow for another two years, a slump longer than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The pound fell sharply and was down about 2% against the US dollar at 1315 GMT, touching its lowest since mid-October when Britain was in a political crisis triggered by former prime minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve also hiked rates by 75 basis points but signalled US borrowing costs were likely to rise more than anticipated to crush inflation.

That contrasted with the BoE's message on Thursday.

"We can't make promises about future interest rates but based on where we stand today, we think Bank Rate will have to go up by less than currently priced in financial markets," Governor Andrew Bailey said, in a usually blunt message.