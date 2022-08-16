China to boost economic demand, speed up infrastructure: state planner

China will boost economic demand in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner and accelerate infrastructure construction in the third quarter of the year, officials from the state planner said on Tuesday.

The comments came after bleak data for July, which showed the world's second-biggest economy unexpectedly slowed and property investment falling at the fastest clip this year.

"China will optimise policies for sustained economic recovery, macro policies should expand demand actively in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner," Yuan Da, a spokesperson at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference.

China will step up the use of special local government bonds and new credit granted by policy banks, Yuan added.

NDRC in July approved eight fixed-asset investment projects worth 236.8 billion yuan ($34.89 billion).