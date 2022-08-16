    বাংলা

    China to boost economic demand, speed up infrastructure: state planner

    The country will step up the use of special local government bonds and new credit granted by policy banks

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2022, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 05:56 AM

    China will boost economic demand in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner and accelerate infrastructure construction in the third quarter of the year, officials from the state planner said on Tuesday.

    The comments came after bleak data for July, which showed the world's second-biggest economy unexpectedly slowed and property investment falling at the fastest clip this year.

    "China will optimise policies for sustained economic recovery, macro policies should expand demand actively in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner," Yuan Da, a spokesperson at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference.

    China will step up the use of special local government bonds and new credit granted by policy banks, Yuan added.

    NDRC in July approved eight fixed-asset investment projects worth 236.8 billion yuan ($34.89 billion).

    As of July 31, China had issued most of the 3.45 trillion yuan in special bonds earmarked for infrastructure, Luo Guosan, an official at the NDRC's infrastructure development department told the same news conference. That was part of the 2022 annual special bond quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

    China is stepping up spending on infrastructure projects to prop up the flagging economy, which has been hobbled by strict COVID-19 restrictions, a troubled property market and weak consumption.

    Infrastructure investment grew 7.4% in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year earlier, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

    "Youth employment has been under greater pressure this year due to overlap of structural, cyclical and seasonal factors," Yuan also said.

    "China will roll out practical measures to support youth start-up businesses and job employment."

    The employment situation remained fragile. Official data on Monday showed that the nationwide survey-based jobless rate eased slightly in July from June, while youth unemployment stayed stubbornly high, reaching a record 19.9% in July.

    RELATED STORIES
    China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month
    China pares back holdings of US Treasuries
    China's stash of US government debt dropped to $967.8 billion in June, the lowest since May 2010 when it held $843.7 billion
    Dollar firm vs Aussie, euro on heightened recession worries
    Dollar firm vs Aussie, euro
    The safe-haven US dollar hovered near a one-week high on Tuesday while the Aussie, euro and Chinese yuan remained under pressure
    Indonesia plans fuel price hike to control ballooning subsidies
    Indonesia plans fuel price hike
    The price hike will be complemented with rules on subsidised fuel sales that will be issued this month
    How China manages refined fuel exports
    How China manages refined fuel exports
    Beijing manages exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel under a quota system, issuing several batches of allocations over a year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher