Sweden braces for fallout from property slump

House prices are also down by around one-fifth since their March 2022 peak, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reflecting soaring mortgage costs.

Swedish Financial Markets Minister Niklas Wykman told Reuters the state has the financial clout to prevent a property market plunge from engulfing the country, one of Europe's wealthiest, and its banks.

"There is a preparedness to act," he said.

"If ... more accidents happen ... or ... new risks are revealed ... or threats to the financial system arise, then the most important thing from a stability perspective is to have a broad tool box ... which the state can use."

Concerns about the property sector are already weighing on the currency, while investors are wondering if Sweden is only the first domino to fall in Europe.

Sweden and Germany are among the worst affected by a widening property slump on the continent, according to Eurostat.

Earlier this week, the OECD warned of 'financial stability risks' in Sweden, pointing to banks' heavy lending to property companies and homeowners, most of whom have floating-rate mortgages that move in lock-step with rising interest rates.