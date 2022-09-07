How could Europe cap surging energy prices?

The European Union is preparing emergency plans to cap gas prices or separate power prices from the soaring cost of gas - as well as longer-term reforms aimed at ensuring electricity prices reflect cheaper renewable energy.

Energy ministers from EU countries will meet on Sept 9 to discuss how to ease the burden of soaring energy prices on businesses and households as a matter or urgency.

European power costs have surged in the last year, driven by record gas prices as Russia curbed supply to Europe.

European governments have accused Moscow of using energy as blackmail, in retaliation for Western support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion. Russian gas giant Gazprom has blamed the cuts on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Changing the 27-country EU's energy systems may be complex and lengthy, as the cross-border trading of energy commodities among its members has taken two decades to emerge and solidify. But policymakers are racing to find a short-term solution.