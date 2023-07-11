The elusive US recession and its 'misleading' indicators

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell believes avoiding a recession is more likely than not, which would be remarkable after the central bank's most aggressive interest rate-hiking campaign in 40 years.

"It's possible that this time really is different," he said in May.

But tempting as it is to buy into that - leading indicators have been flashing red for months, as yet to no avail - we are probably not at that stage just yet.

These signals include an inverted yield curve, plunging consumer confidence, weak industrial production and slowing bank credit. The Conference Board rolls 10 of these components into its Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) index.

The lead time between the LEI index falling from its cycle peak and the start of all but one of the last eight recessions has ranged from nine months, in the early 1970s, to 22 months, before the 2007-09 Great Financial Crisis.

The average lag time is 14 months, according to Eric Basmajian, founder of economics research firm EPB Research, who excludes 1981 from his calculations because the LEI index did not make a cycle peak then.

The lag time now is 17 months, and counting. In other words, if recession doesn't hit by the year end it will mark the longest ever lead time - new territory, or a broken model?