Total spending on fuel subsidies topped $7 trillion in 2022, IMF says

Global subsidies for fossil fuels rose by $2 trillion over the past two years to reach a record $7 trillion in 2022, according to new estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

The soaring costs, driven by post-pandemic consumption growth and by rising energy costs stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, are straining budgets, adding to pollution and exacerbating global warming, the IMF said in a report.

"Subsidies for oil, coal and natural gas are costing the equivalent of 7.1% of global gross domestic product," the IMF said. "That's more than governments spend annually on education (4.3% of global income) and about two thirds of what they spend on healthcare (10.9%)."