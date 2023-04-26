US default on debt would trigger 'economic catastrophe,' Yellen says

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned that failure by Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling - and the resulting default - would trigger an "economic catastrophe" that would send interest rates higher for years to come.

Yellen, in remarks prepared for a Washington event with business executives from California, said a default on US debt would result in job losses, while driving household payments on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards higher.

She said it was a "basic responsibility" of Congress to increase or suspend the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap, warning that a default would threaten the economic progress that the United States has made since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A default on our debt would produce an economic and financial catastrophe," Yellen told Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce members. "A default would raise the cost of borrowing into perpetuity. Future investments would become substantially more costly."