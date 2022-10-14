India festival spending booms despite inflation worries, global slowdown

With a four-fold rise in online buyers since 2018 to nearly 200 million, and demand for items like mobile handsets and fashion garments spreading to small towns, such sales were likely to remain strong at least for next three months, he said.

"We had not gone out of the city since the outbreak of COVID but decided to have some fun this year during the festivals," said Manoj Kumar Das, a 53-year-old tea vendor in Bhubaneswar, the capital of the eastern state of Odisha.

Das, who earns about 30,000 rupees ($364) a month, said he spent over 50,000 rupees on a seven-day vacation, besides buying new clothes for his family this year.

Auto sales, including those of two wheelers, rose 57% during the nine most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar this month compared to last year, and were nearly one-fifth higher compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

In the country's top seven cities, home sales in the September quarter rose nearly 70% from a year earlier, said a report by the JLL consultancy, as builders offered festival discounts.

The boom in India comes despite economic challenges elsewhere in the world, with broadening inflation in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and sharply higher interest rates.

Countries representing one-third of global output are expected to be in recession next year, the IMF has said.

In India too, lending rates have gone up by about 150 basis points since May as the central bank acted to combat consumer inflation which hit a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year in September.

But economists said the sense in India was that inflation has peaked while economic activity was picking up. The bump in consumer demand is expected to support economic growth of around 6.5% in the fiscal year ending March 2023, the highest among the world's major economies.

CLOTHES, JEWELS AND CARS

Retailers in Delhi's Chandni Chowk cloth and jewellery markets, and in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Kerala reported a huge pick up in demand, particularly in urban areas. Rural demand, however, remained weak due to lower wage growth compared to the cities, traders said, and possibly because of unseasonal rain in October that affected crops.

Malav Shah, Director of VTech TVS, a chain of six automobile showrooms in Ahmedabad in western India, said the reopening of educational institutions and resumption of work in offices were contributing to a surge in auto demand.

"Price hikes of vehicles and high petrol prices are challenges, but they haven't dampened the festive sales,” Shah said.

The spending is also being boosted by credit expansion, which hit a 10-year high of 16.2% in August as firms and consumers took out loans to fund investments and purchases, according to the central bank.