Pakistan finmin says expect IMF matters to be settled today: Dawn news

"It is expected matters will be settled today," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted by Dawn news as saying in Islamabad. "We will give you the news very soon."

The IMF and Pakistan are in talks over an economic reform deal aimed at releasing critical funds from a stalled $6.5 billion bailout programme Pakistan signed up to in 2019.

The funds are crucial for the $350-billion economy facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping to less than three weeks of import cover. Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Pakistan's economic situation "unimaginable".

Asked about the talks with IMF, Dawn quoted Dar as saying "everything is going alright".