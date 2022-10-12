UK economy on brink of recession as it shrinks in August

Britain's economy looks set to go into recession as data showed it unexpectedly shrank in August, underscoring the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to make good on her promises to speed up growth.

Weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields contributed to a 0.3% fall in gross domestic product from July, and the report also showed how a jump in inflation was hitting consumers.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to zero growth.

July's increase in output was revised down to 0.1% from a previous estimate of 0.2%, and in the three months to August GDP fell 0.3%, its first decline since early 2021 when the country was mired in the coronavirus crisis.

"The ongoing squeeze on household finances continues to weigh on growth, and likely to have caused the UK economy to enter a technical recession from the third quarter of this year," Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said.

The economy was now believed to be back at its size just before the pandemic, having previously been estimated at 1.1% above that, the Office for National Statistics said.