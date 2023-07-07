However war ends, Ukraine's diminished population will hit economy for years

While farms and factories have lost workers to the armed forces, labour shortages are especially acute in industries requiring higher levels of education and training because educated young women are among those most likely to have left the country since the war started in February 2024.

Two thirds of the women who sought refuge elsewhere in Europe have a higher education, according to research published in March by Ukrainian think-tank the Centre for Economic Strategy.

It's not just a lack of labour, a shrinking workforce also dents consumer demand over the long term.

Fozzy Group, which operates leading supermarket chains, reopened stores in areas around Kyiv following Russia's retreat from the region in the first few months of fighting. But footfall is still low, said Dmytro Tsygankov, a Fozzy director in charge of new product lines.

"We cannot talk about recovery when we have several million people who simply do not buy anything: they are not in the country", said Tsygankov.

He said client visits were up in May compared to last year, but still 16% below May 2021, before the invasion.

WILL THE MEN LEAVE?

Ukraine's population problem goes beyond millions of refugees. A high proportion of citizens are elderly, and the country's fertility rate, already one of the lowest in the world, is believed to have fallen to 0.7 from 0.9 since war broke out, said Ella Libanova, one of the country's most respected demographers, at the National Academy of Science.

A million people are fighting the Russians, millions more live in territory seized by Moscow or have been displaced to Russia. The Ukrainian government does not release casualty figures, but in April leaked US intelligence assessments said 15,000 working age men had been killed or wounded. Many more are injured.

Libanova also warned that once wartime restrictions on men leaving the country were lifted many could join families abroad.

"A huge risk is that men will leave," she said. "We will lose young, qualified, enterprising, educated people. That is the problem".

With Russia now occupying about a fifth of the country's territory, Libanova estimates the population in areas controlled by Kyiv could already be as low as 28 million, down from a government estimate of 41 million before the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion. The estimates exclude Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, which had around 2 million people at the start of that year.

Even before the war, Ukraine's population was shrinking.

At independence in 1991, Ukraine had about 52 million people. A census in 2001 - the country's only so far - recorded a population of 48.5 million.

Depending on how long the fighting lasts, and how many people settle abroad, Ukraine's population is set to decline further by between about a fifth and a third over the next 30 years, according a study published in March by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

The government has not published figures for the current population, and even the best estimates allow a large margin of error to account for uncertainty about how many people are in Russia, Belarus and Russian-held territory.

Demographer Libanova estimated the population at between 28 million and 34 million at the start of 2023 in parts of the country controlled by Kyiv.