Bangladesh raises minimum wage for garment workers by 56% to Tk 12,500

Bangladesh has raised the minimum monthly wage for garment workers by 56.25 percent to Tk 12,500. The new wage will take effect from Dec 1.

The new wage structure was discussed at a meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday before the announcement was made by State Minister Monnujan Sufian.

Garment worker protests had engulfed Dhaka and Gazipur for several days, with two buses torched and several vehicles vandalised on Tuesday.