Moody's cuts China credit outlook, citing lower growth, property risks

Ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on China's government credit ratings to negative from stable on Tuesday, in the latest sign of mounting global concern over the impact of surging local government debt and a deepening property crisis on the world's second-largest economy.

The downgrade reflects growing evidence that authorities will have to provide more financial support for debt-laden local governments and state firms, posing broad risks to China's fiscal, economic and institutional strength, Moody's said in a statement.

"The outlook change also reflects the increased risks related to structurally and persistently lower medium-term economic growth and the ongoing downsizing of the property sector," Moody's said.

China's blue-chip stocks slumped to nearly five-year lows on Tuesday amid worries about the country's growth, with talk of a possible cut by Moody's denting sentiment during the session, while Hong Kong stocks extended losses.

China's major state-owned banks, which had been seen supporting the yuan currency all day, stepped up US dollar selling very forcefully after the Moody's statement, one source with knowledge of the matter said. The yuan was little changed by late afternoon.

The cost of insuring China's sovereign debt against a default rose to its highest since mid-November.

"Now the markets are more concerned with the property crisis and weak growth, rather than the immediate sovereign debt risk," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.