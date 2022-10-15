India central bank policymakers divided on future path of rates, meeting minutes show

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee may lean more on data in deciding the key interest rate going ahead even as policymakers appeared divided on the future path of rate hikes, minutes of its September meeting suggested on Friday.

The MPC raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points late last month, the fourth straight increase to tame stubbornly high inflation.

"Going forward, monetary policy needs to remain watchful and nimble, based on incoming data and evolving conditions," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in the minutes.