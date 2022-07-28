At $10 billion, Bangladesh reports highest-ever foreign funds in FY22

Development partners and donor countries have released more than $10 billion in loans and aid to Bangladesh in 2021-22, a record for a financial year in the country’s history.

Bangladesh brought in the funds for development projects, which is 26 percent more than the preceding fiscal year.

In terms of financing, the Asian Development Bank topped the list, followed by Japan and the World Bank, according to a report published by the Economic Relations Division or ERD on Wednesday.

In the 2020-21 financial year, development agencies and partner countries supplied nearly $8 billion to Bangladesh.

Economic Relations Secretary Sharifa Khan said, “Progress in the ongoing projects, those financed by foreign sources in particular, drastically gained pace in the last financial year with the COVID crisis abating.”