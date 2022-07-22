Pakistani rupee continues downward slide, falls 8% in one week

The annual performance is worse than nearly any other currency, bar Sri Lanka's rupee LKR= and Ukraine's hryvnia UAH=.

The slide has deepened an already difficult economic crisis, as Pakistan struggles with depleting foreign currency reserves and a current account deficit.

Interbank rates hit a historic intra-day low before recovering slightly to 228.37 Pakistani rupees to the dollar from 226.81 rupees on Thursday. It was at 210.95 rupees to the dollar when trading opened on the first trading day of the week, Monday and at 178.16 at the start of 2022.

The drop comes despite last week's staff level agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the disbursement of $1.17 billion under resumed payments of a bailout package.