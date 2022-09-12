Gusher of pandemic aid averted global depression, but left a bad hangover

Economists around the world, from the most liberal free-spenders to fiscal conservative deficit hawks, largely agreed the coronavirus pandemic required a go-big, go-fast policy response to avoid an outright global depression.

They've also reached a rough consensus on another point: The hangover is real.

From global inflation to the risk of interest rate and currency shocks in developing countries, from mistargeted spending to rising US debt, research from global organizations like the International Monetary Fund and think tanks like the Brookings Institution now point to COVID-era spending aftershocks as posing fresh economic risks.

At the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole research conference in Wyoming last month, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens warned that higher inflation may prove hard to dislodge, ushering in an era of price and financial market volatility.

Then a Brookings conference this month amounted to a litany of post-pandemic problems, concluding that:

* The roughly $5 trillion in US government spending likely was overkill and, while not wholly responsible, has exacerbated the 40-year-high inflation the Fed has been battling.

* Controlling inflation may require a much larger-than-expected increase in the U.S. unemployment rate.

* And a global shock triggered by the surging US dollar is already unfolding in the wake of the Fed's late-to-the-table and hefty rate increases.

"Determined disinflation by the Fed and continued appreciation of the dollar could lead to more intense debt troubles for a range of (developing countries)," Maurice Obstfeld, a former IMF chief economist who is now a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Princeton University's Haonan Zhou wrote in a research paper presented at the gathering. "Indeed, danger signals are flashing already. On the other hand, if the Fed fails to get a handle on US inflation, that would be disruptive in the longer term."