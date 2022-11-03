Banks change service hours as govt office time shifts

On Aug 24, the government announced changes to office hours in an attempt to preserve electricity amid a power crisis.

On Monday, the government announced readjusted hours for government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices, keeping them open from 9 am to 4 pm. The hours will also take effect from Nov 15.

The government’s altered schedule is due to the coming of the winter, when less power is expended for cooling. Now the central bank has changed banking hours as well.

A notice announcing the new schedule was sent to banks on Thursday.