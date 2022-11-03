    বাংলা

    Banks change service hours as govt office time shifts

    The decision comes after govt office hours were readjusted due to the coming of winter

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Nov 2022, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 3 Nov 2022, 07:46 AM

    Following the recent announcement of revised work hours at government offices, banking hours are being pushed back. Banks will now be able to conduct transactions from 10 am to 3:30 pm starting Nov 15.

    They will also be able to stay open for office work until 5 pm.

    On Aug 24, the government announced changes to office hours in an attempt to preserve electricity amid a power crisis.

    On Monday, the government announced readjusted hours for government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices, keeping them open from 9 am to 4 pm. The hours will also take effect from Nov 15.

    The government’s altered schedule is due to the coming of the winter, when less power is expended for cooling. Now the central bank has changed banking hours as well.

    A notice announcing the new schedule was sent to banks on Thursday.

    However, bank branches at sea, land and airports and customs will remain open 24 hours, the central bank said.

    Until Aug 23, banks in Bangladesh were open from 10 am to 6 pm. Bank transactions could be conducted until 4 pm.

    The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission says stock market trading hours will be altered in accordance with the new banking hours.

