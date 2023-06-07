Bangladesh gets $858m in World Bank loans to improve food security, road safety

Bangladesh and the World Bank have signed two financing agreements totaling $858 million to enhance climate-resilient agricultural growth, food security, and improve road safety.

The credit is from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) and has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period, the Washington-based lender said in a statement.

The $500 million Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship, and Resilience (PARTNER) will help transform the agriculture sector by promoting crop diversification, food safety, and climate resilience across agri-food systems of Bangladesh, according to the World Bank.