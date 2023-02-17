    বাংলা

    5m poor families to get rice at Tk 15 a kg for 5 months: food minister

    The government plans to provide over 10 million families with 10 kg of rice under the VGF programme in the upcoming Ramadan

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 08:45 PM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 08:45 PM

    The government will provide rice to 5 million poor families at Tk 15 per kg for five months from March. 

    The government plans to provide 10 million families with 10 kilograms of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding programme in the upcoming Ramadan, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said at his office on Thursday.

    “We wish to give the good quality Atap rice brought from Myanmar in Ramadan.” 

    The quantity of flour sold under the Open Market Sale will also be increased, he said. 

    This is the biggest distribution programme since independence, Sadhan said, adding that rice and flour are distributed through 2,500 dealers across the country. 

    “The OMS is not carried out at this time of the year, we are giving rice at Tk 30 per kg and flour at Tk 24 per kg under the programme this year.”
    He claimed Bangladesh has enough stock of rice to meet the demand.

    RELATED STORIES
    World Bank President David Malpass attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, US, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
    WB's Malpass on surprise exit: Four years is a long time
    Malpass, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump, said the end of the bank's fiscal year was a good time for a transition
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019. REUTERS
    Pakistan forex reserves rise to $3.193bn
    The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.702 billion, the bank said in a statement
    Rampal power plant resumes production after a month of closure
    Rampal power plant resumes production
    The coal-based plant was closed due to a shortage of fuel
    World Bank Group President David R Malpass speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sept 23, 2019.
    Malpass surprises with early WB exit
    It comes months after he ran afoul of the White House for failing to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher