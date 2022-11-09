Dollar stems losses as investors await midterm results; cryptos jittery

The dollar steadied near its weakest in two months against the euro on Wednesday as traders waited on results from US elections and on inflation data this week that will guide expectations for the interest rate outlook.

Cryptocurrencies were also top of mind for investors, as they stabilised after tumbling on Tuesday, when nerves about the stability of exchange FTX turned to a rush of withdrawals and ultimately a bailout deal from bigger rival Binance.

The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.0066, just off the $1.0096 hit overnight, its highest since Sept 13. The dollar also weakened to 145.17 yen JPY=EBS in Asia trade, its lowest level against the Japanese currency this month, and dropped to 0.9823 Swiss francs CHF=EBS, its lowest in nearly five weeks.

The US currency has been under downward pressure in the last week or so from bets on the Federal Reserve easing back on interest rate rises and on China easing COVID rules and driving growth.