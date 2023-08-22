Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he wanted Argentina to join the BRICS group of emerging countries, as Brazil's neighbour struggles with a lack of foreign reserves.

"It is very important for Argentina to be in BRICS," Lula said in a live broadcast on social media as he attends the bloc's summit in South Africa.

BRICS, which is not a formal multilateral organisation, focuses on boosting economic and trade cooperation between member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.