Trade competitiveness, financial sector, urbanisation critical for growth in Bangladesh: WB

Acknowledging Bangladesh’s “remarkable” progress since independence, the World Bank has said the country needs to strengthen trade competitiveness and its financial sector along with orderly urbanisation for sustained growth.

In a report unveiled in Dhaka on Thursday, the global lender identified key barriers to higher growth and proposed actionable reforms to maintain rapid growth.

‘The Country Economic Memorandum – Change of Fabric’ report urges strong policy reforms in three areas critical to sustain growth: stem the erosion of trade competitiveness, address vulnerabilities in the financial sector, and ensure orderly urbanisation process.

The report also explores the implications of digital development and climate change as cross-cutting themes in these reform areas, the World Bank said in a statement.

Dandan Chen, World Bank’s acting country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, noted at the event that Bangladesh has been among the top 10 fastest growing economies over the past decade, according to a statement from the organisation.

“But there is no room for complacency. New and emerging challenges—including, advances in technology and climate change—demand new policy and institutional innovations to cater to the changing needs of a growing economy. To achieve its vision of upper middle-income country by 2031, Bangladesh will need strong and transformative policy actions.”

The report envisages export diversification to reduce the risk of export volatility, create new sources of growth, and increase foreign exchange earnings in the long term.

The heavy reliance on ready-made garments and Bangladesh’s protective tariff regime inhibits diversified export growth.

Further, with trade competitiveness based on low wages and trade preferences eroding, the country can increase the resilience of economic growth by diversifying its export basket.