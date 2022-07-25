Bangladesh interbank exchange rate of US dollar hits record Tk 94.7

In August last year, the foreign exchange reserve stood at $48.02 billion, the highest in the country’s history. On July 20 this year, it fell to $39.67 billion, the lowest in two years.

On Jul 21, the interbank US dollar rate stood at Tk 94.45, compared to Tk 84.80 on Aug 1 last year.

The central bank on Monday sold $132 million to the banks at Tk 94.7 each, up by Tk 0.25 from Sunday, said the Bangladesh Bank’s spokesperson Serajul Islam.

The sale of the US dollar led the reserves to shrink further to $39.61 billion.

Bangladesh adopted a floating exchange rate system in 2003 to effectively integrate with the global market.

However, the central bank imposed tight control on the dollar exchange rate due to the massive depletion of the greenback it has in its coffer.