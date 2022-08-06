BRTA, transport owners meet to readjust fares after fuel price hike

Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah, representatives of transport workers and police officers were also present.

The highest ever fuel price hike in Bangladesh’s history has left passengers and coach operators equally frustrated as the former group is forced to pay higher fares, while transport owners have wound down service until a new fare structure is announced.

The prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre, petrol prices were fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump, while octane prices rose 51.68 percent to Tk 135 on Friday.

Last November, the government raised the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre. Afterwards, coach fares rose nearly 27 percent, much higher than the corresponding jump in fuel prices.