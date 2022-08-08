Government measures to ease inflation pain

Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine are combining to push prices of energy, commodities and basic items higher.

Below is a list of some of the actions taken by governments aimed at offering relief to hard-hit consumers and companies:

AMERICAS:

* The US Senate on Sunday approved the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022", a $430 billion plan which among other things lowers the cost of prescription drugs, raises some corporate taxes, and introduces consumer tax credit measures to encourage energy efficiency.

* Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and lawmakers have been pressuring state-owned energy giant Petrobras PETR4.SA to further cut petrol prices. The company in July twice announced separate price reductions cumulatively totalling 9 percent, bringing prices to their lowest levels since March.