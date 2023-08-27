Wolrd Bank gives $300m to train rural youth in Bangladesh for better employability

The government of Bangladesh and the World Bank have signed a $300 million financing agreement to equip about 900,000 economically disengaged rural youth with skills and alternative education needed for employment and entrepreneurship.
About 60 percent of them will be female, the World Bank said in a statement on Aug 27.
The Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET (EARN) Project will help the youth overcome barriers that prevent them from gaining education and employment. It will provide skills training, alternative education, employment, and entrepreneurial support to rural youth who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET).
The project will establish vocational training centres to offer a range of skill development opportunities and provide online and offline training courses in market-driven and futuristic trades. The World Bank said these opportunities will be in locations convenient to rural youth, especially females.
It will also offer competitive financing and mentorship support for entrepreneurial activities and will help secondary school dropouts, particularly female students to complete vocational secondary education.
“The youth are the future of any country. Creating a well-equipped competitive workforce, where no young person is excluded, is a critical development priority for Bangladesh,” said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.
“The project will help develop a competitive workforce through skill development, continuity of education, and employment opportunities while addressing underlying cultural and social norms that drive exclusion, particularly for women, people with disabilities, and ethnic minorities.”
In Bangladesh, about 27 percent of youth, that is about 12.6 million people, are classified as NEET.
About 90 percent of them are female, mostly living in rural areas. To enhance their employability, the project will offer skill development training for a wide range of market-relevant trades with an emphasis on modern and non-traditional trades, especially for women.
For youth and adolescents who dropped out of secondary school, the project will provide access to Bangladesh Open University education programmes through an accelerated curriculum. They will be able to access diploma-level technical education in fields such as nursing, medical technology, agricultural food processing, and other courses.
To support entrepreneurship, the project will provide seed financing, mentorship, and other relevant support to new entrepreneurs.