Wolrd Bank gives $300m to train rural youth in Bangladesh for better employability

The government of Bangladesh and the World Bank have signed a $300 million financing agreement to equip about 900,000 economically disengaged rural youth with skills and alternative education needed for employment and entrepreneurship.

About 60 percent of them will be female, the World Bank said in a statement on Aug 27.

The Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET (EARN) Project will help the youth overcome barriers that prevent them from gaining education and employment. It will provide skills training, alternative education, employment, and entrepreneurial support to rural youth who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

The project will establish vocational training centres to offer a range of skill development opportunities and provide online and offline training courses in market-driven and futuristic trades. The World Bank said these opportunities will be in locations convenient to rural youth, especially females.