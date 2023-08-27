    বাংলা

    Wolrd Bank gives $300m to train rural youth in Bangladesh for better employability

    The project is aimed at helping 900,000 economically disengaged youth gain skills and education needed for employment, entrepreneurship

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 09:26 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 09:26 AM

    The government of Bangladesh and the World Bank have signed a $300 million financing agreement to equip about 900,000 economically disengaged rural youth with skills and alternative education needed for employment and entrepreneurship.

    About 60 percent of them will be female, the World Bank said in a statement on Aug 27.

    The Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET (EARN) Project will help the youth overcome barriers that prevent them from gaining education and employment. It will provide skills training, alternative education, employment, and entrepreneurial support to rural youth who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

    The project will establish vocational training centres to offer a range of skill development opportunities and provide online and offline training courses in market-driven and futuristic trades. The World Bank said these opportunities will be in locations convenient to rural youth, especially females.

    It will also offer competitive financing and mentorship support for entrepreneurial activities and will help secondary school dropouts, particularly female students to complete vocational secondary education.

    “The youth are the future of any country. Creating a well-equipped competitive workforce, where no young person is excluded, is a critical development priority for Bangladesh,” said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

    “The project will help develop a competitive workforce through skill development, continuity of education, and employment opportunities while addressing underlying cultural and social norms that drive exclusion, particularly for women, people with disabilities, and ethnic minorities.”

    In Bangladesh, about 27 percent of youth, that is about 12.6 million people, are classified as NEET.

    About 90 percent of them are female, mostly living in rural areas. To enhance their employability, the project will offer skill development training for a wide range of market-relevant trades with an emphasis on modern and non-traditional trades, especially for women.

    For youth and adolescents who dropped out of secondary school, the project will provide access to Bangladesh Open University education programmes through an accelerated curriculum. They will be able to access diploma-level technical education in fields such as nursing, medical technology, agricultural food processing, and other courses.

    To support entrepreneurship, the project will provide seed financing, mentorship, and other relevant support to new entrepreneurs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Beyond the frills of Bangladesh's Universal Pension Scheme, hidden costs loom
    The hidden costs of Universal Pension Scheme
    Payment-wise, the scheme still has some kinks that need to be worked out
    Pope Francis meets with World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Maritimo during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Alges near Lisbon, Portugal, Aug
    Pope warns against potential dangers of AI
    The Pope hopes that the technology can be used in a responsible and ethical manner and not at the expense of the most fragile or excluded
    Pilgrims wait in the sun amid high temperatures for Pope Francis to attend a vigil with young people at Parque Tejo during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Lisbon, Portugal, August 5, 2023.
    Catholics, awaiting pope, struggle as Lisbon temperatures soar
    Temperatures on Saturday reached 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) in Lisbon but were expected to rise to 41C on Sunday, the last day of Francis' visit
    A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 12, 2018.
    Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks adding to food inflation: IMF
    An IMF spokesperson said the global lender would continue to carefully monitor ongoing developments in the region and their impact on global food insecurity

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin