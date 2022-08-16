High Court questions price hike of fuel oil without public hearings

The High Court has issued a rule asking the government why its circular raising fuel oil prices shall not be declared illegal.

The panel of Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule on Tuesday upon hearing a writ petition.

The secretary and the deputy secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, the cabinet secretary, the law and parliamentary affairs secretary, and the secretary at the president’s office have been given four weeks to respond.