    বাংলা

    High Court questions price hike of fuel oil without public hearings

    It asks why the circular raising the prices shall not be declared illegal

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2022, 01:32 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 01:32 PM

    The High Court has issued a rule asking the government why its circular raising fuel oil prices shall not be declared illegal.

    The panel of Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule on Tuesday upon hearing a writ petition.

    The secretary and the deputy secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, the cabinet secretary, the law and parliamentary affairs secretary, and the secretary at the president’s office have been given four weeks to respond.

    Lawyer Eunus Ali Akond, who filed the writ petition and argued his case in the hearing, said the circular is a breach of the law that stipulates public hearings before a rise in energy prices by the BERC.

    “The law does not vest in the government the power to raise oil prices. The Energy Regulatory Commission has that power. The government cited the president’s order for the price rise,” he said.

    The petitioner sought an order to suspend the circular as well as a rule asking why it should not be declared to have been issued beyond the government’s legal authority, and thus revoked.

    The power, energy and mineral resources ministry issued the circular on Aug 5, increasing the prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane by as much as 51.68 percent.

    The unprecedented fuel price rise led to an increase in prices of almost everything besides transport fares.

    The government cited volatility in the global market due to the Russia-Ukraine war for the hike.

    Ministers said the hike was necessary to ease pressure on the foreign currency reserves by cutting subsidies.

    Analysts, who believe the price hike could have been avoided amid rising inflation, have questioned the move and accounts presented by the authorities.

    RELATED STORIES
    UK sees biggest rise in foreign workers since COVID-19 pandemic
    UK sees biggest rise in foreign workers since pandemic
    Britain records its biggest rise in foreign workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
    Bangladesh to look for ways to buy Russian oil amid energy crunch
    Figure out how to import fuel from Russia: Hasina
    If India can import fuel from Russia, why can’t Bangladesh do the same? asks the prime minister
    China to boost economic demand, speed up infrastructure: state planner
    China to boost economic demand: state planner
    The country will step up the use of special local government bonds and new credit granted by policy banks
    China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month
    China pares back holdings of US Treasuries
    China's stash of US government debt dropped to $967.8 billion in June, the lowest since May 2010 when it held $843.7 billion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher